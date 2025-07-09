Roads in Sussex will benefit from government funding.

After the latest spending review, road schemes across the South East will be supported by the UK Government – which has promised ‘less congestion’ as well as ‘more jobs and housing’.

The government said it is ‘driving growth’ through projects across the country.

“[This is] to ease congestion, cut journey times and bring greater access to jobs and opportunities, making working people better off – all part of the Plan for Change,” a spokesperson said.

"It comes as the government approves over fifty road and rail upgrades across the country.

"To support local journeys, the government is announcing it is continuing to support seven local road schemes across the South East, vital to connecting and growing communities.

“Improvements to junctions, bypasses and traffic easing projects will ease thousands of congested commutes and unlocking further housing and jobs.”

The A259 Bognor Regis to Littlehampton Enhancement scheme will be funded to ‘improve junctions and speed up journey times’, the government said.

The A22 Corridor (East Sussex) package of improvements will ‘also be taken forward’.

The spokesperson added: “The A259 (King’s Road) Seafront, Highway Structures (‘Arches’) Renewal Programme will see essential reconstruction of key structures, including arches and retaining walls supporting the upper seafront promenade which forms part of the A259 coast road.”

It comes as the government greenlights more than 50 road and rail upgrades across the country, as part of the £92 billion of transport investment in the spending review. This is aiming to support 42,000 jobs, enable 1.5 million new homes, and improve connectivity for 50,000 people.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Roads are the backbone of our economy, which is why we are giving them the record funding boost they need, putting taxpayer’s money where it matters most and making every day journeys easier.

“With £92 billion investment, we’re delivering the schemes that fast-track economic growth and jobs, connect communities, and will help us build 1.5 million new homes, as we deliver our Plan for Change.

“We’re forging ahead with the vital new transport infrastructure Britain needs, and improving what we’ve already got, to deliver a new era of renewal and opportunity.”