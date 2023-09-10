A259 at West Worthing blocked following traffic collision
The A259 westbound at West Worthing has been blocked following a traffic collision this afternoon. (September 10).
Pictures show that the crash involved a pedestrian on the road leading to the road being blocked for traffic.
Emergency services, including the fire brigade as well as the ambulance service are currently on the scene at the incident.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.