A busy road in Brighton is safe to reopen after structural engineers inspected a fire-damaged hotel.

On Saturday, February 22, Brighton City Council said that part of A259 King's Road – near the Royal Albion Hotel to the west of Brighton Palace Pier – had to be temporarily closed with ‘immediate effect due to a safety risk’.

The road closure has caused traffic chaos and has adversely affected local businesses.

The latest council update – published on Thursday, March 6 – read: “Following positive discussions with contractors working for Britannia Hotels, we expect two lanes of the eastbound A259 King’s Road to reopen at around 3pm on Thursday (March 6).

“Structural engineers have inspected the Royal Albion Hotel since work was carried out on Friday and Saturday to remove the dangerous scaffolding and part of the building.

“We’re confident the area is now safe to reopen two eastbound lanes in addition to the westbound lanes that re-opened on Monday. Part of the left turn filter lane will remain closed in front of the Royal Albion Hotel for the time being to allow room for some further demolition by Britannia Hotels and their contractors, however, vehicles will still be able to safely turn left towards the OId Steine.”

The city council said National Express coaches will continue to stop at the southwestern corner of the Old Steine while the contractors use Pool Valley.

The road ‘may need to be closed again’ at a later date to ‘allow further demolition work’, the council said.

The council said its staff will make sure the contractors ‘provide plenty of notice’ and that ‘disruption is kept to a minimum’.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, parking and public realm said: “Since this work started, we’ve stressed the urgency for action and the importance to Britannia Hotels and their contractors to get the road reopened as quickly as possible.

“We’re satisfied the area is now safe, machinery has been moved, and two eastbound lanes can be reopened on Thursday afternoon, getting vehicles moving through this busy area once again.

“We understand the last couple of weeks have been very disruptive and I again apologise for the inconvenience, but the safety of the public had to be our number one priority.”