A259 crash: delays on major Sussex road after collision involving two cars

The A259 North Bersted Bypass is partially blocked this evening (Friday, November 17) following a report of a crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Nov 2023, 18:50 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 18:50 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are delays due the collision.

They said: “Two cars involved on A259 North Bersted Bypass both ways from Rowan Way to Elbridge Avenue.”

The incident was first reported at 5.23pm.

