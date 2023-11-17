A259 crash: delays on major Sussex road after collision involving two cars
The A259 North Bersted Bypass is partially blocked this evening (Friday, November 17) following a report of a crash.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are delays due the collision.
They said: “Two cars involved on A259 North Bersted Bypass both ways from Rowan Way to Elbridge Avenue.”
The incident was first reported at 5.23pm.