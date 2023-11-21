AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news has reported that the crash involved a car and motorbike on the A259 near Peacehaven .

The AA said the South Coast Road is blocked both ways from Highview Road to Broomfield Avenue. The incident was first reported at 8.12am. This story will be updated if more information comes in. The AA live traffic map is still showing slow moving traffic in the area.