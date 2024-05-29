A259 crash: road closed after reports of collision involving motorbike
There have been reports that a road has been closed at Seahaven today (Wednesday, May 29) following a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, a motorbike involved on A259 Newhaven Road both ways from B2109 Avis Road (Denton roundabout) to Bishopstone Road.”
The incident was first reported at 10am and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing heavy traffic on the road.
