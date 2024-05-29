Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been reports that a road has been closed at Seahaven today (Wednesday, May 29) following a collision.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, a motorbike involved on A259 Newhaven Road both ways from B2109 Avis Road (Denton roundabout) to Bishopstone Road.”