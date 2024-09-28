Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were reports of long delays on the A259 on Friday evening (September 27) and delays are expected again this weekend.

AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said on Friday night: “Long delays on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways at Sandhurst Lane. In the construction area.” At about 5.45pm the AA Traffic News live map showed heavy traffic stretching from the East Sussex Dental Laboratory to the B2095 turnoff to Hooe.

A notice on the map at one.network said there are asset utility works on the A259 from junction B2095 to junction B2182. It warned that delays are likely and said the works are expected to continue until November 1.