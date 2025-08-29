A259 Littlehampton bridge overnight lane closure planned

Drivers heading along the A259 near Littlehampton should plan for some delays next week.

The Bognor Road bridge, just west of town, will see an overnight lane closure while survey works take place.

Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place across three consecutive nights: Tuesday 2 September, Wednesday 3 September and, if needed, Thursday 4 September 2025.

The works are scheduled overnight to minimise disruption, but anyone travelling through the area should allow extra time.

More details can be found on the official roadworks map: one.network.