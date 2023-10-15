BREAKING
A259 North Bersted Bypass partially blocked after crash in West Sussex

The North Bersted Bypass is partially blocked this afternoon (Sunday, October 15), it has been reported.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported at 2.13pm that there is heavy traffic on the major road.

It said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 North Bersted Bypass both ways near Elbridge Avenue.”