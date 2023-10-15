A259 North Bersted Bypass partially blocked after crash in West Sussex
The North Bersted Bypass is partially blocked this afternoon (Sunday, October 15), it has been reported.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported at 2.13pm that there is heavy traffic on the major road.
It said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 North Bersted Bypass both ways near Elbridge Avenue.”