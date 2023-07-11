An MP is demanding answers after motorists faced yet more disruption on the A259 between Lancing and Shoreham this week.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place on the A259 to facilitate works by Southern Water.

Posting a picture on Twitter, freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote: “Stop / start A259 Lancing to Shoreham, yet again. Southern Water making everyone’s lives just that little bit harder.”

In reply, the water company explained that it had a permit from Monday (July 10) to Friday (July 14) ‘to replace a communication pipe’.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton then left a comment, criticising Southern Water – and wanted an answer to one specific question.

He wrote: “You're aware how sensitive works on this part of the A259 are having challenged you on unnecessary lane closures already which you wrongly put down to emergency work. Why was I not warned that constituents were about to be subjected to yet further chaos or combined with earlier?"

Southern Water has since issued a statement to this newspaper.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and disruption caused as a result of a pipe being replaced on the A259.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We are in close contact with West Sussex County Council, and although this work had been planned to run until late Friday, we hope to complete it ahead of schedule.

“We are engaging with local residents, councillors, MPs and businesses to ensure they are updated moving forward.”

This comes after Mr Loughton launched a new campaign to ‘combat traffic chaos’ in East Worthing and Shoreham.

Addressing his followers on Twitter last month, the MP wrote: “Where you see a road closure that seems unnecessary or where no work is going on, tell me and I will challenge the utility companies, National Highways and the county council.”

This followed the ‘incessant disruptions, partial closures and full closures’ of roads in the area.

Mr Loughton added: “What I am more angry about though are the regular ad hoc closures, often down to utility companies for so-called emergency repairs.

“So I am launching a campaign to combat these unnecessary roadwork lane closures, including on the A27. If you see roadworks where no work is going on, or where there is not a clear need for a road closure please let me know on [email protected]

