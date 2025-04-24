A259 roadworks planned in West Sussex will continue for 'approximately 16 weeks'
West Sussex Highways has informed residents about works due to start on Monday (April 28).
"Planned works: A259 Comet Corner, Oystercatcher, Ferry Road and Bridge Road roundabouts, Littlehampton,” a social media notice read.
"Pre construction works to start Monday 28 April 2025, for approximately 16 weeks.
“Works will take place overnight and during the day. Works carried out overnight will be under temporary multi-way signal.
"Works during the day will not have any effect on the flow of traffic as the majority of works are on the verge/footways.”
According to a traffic notice on one.network, the works are to ‘facilitate trials holes’ for the A259 roundabout scheme.
Multi-way signals are to be used during night-time hours – from 7pm to 6am – with daytime works confined to footways and cyclepaths ‘with no positive traffic management’.
