A259 traffic: roadworks causing congestion on major road through Shoreham
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are reports of heavy traffic in Shoreham this morning (Wednesday, June 12).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A259 Brighton Road Eastbound from A2025 South Street to (Saltings Roundabout). In the construction area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.