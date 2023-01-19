The A26 remains closed in both directions due to water running into the road.

A26 closure: Major road between Newhaven and Beddingham shut (photo from Google Maps)

According to National Highways this morning (January 19), the A26 is closed in both directions between the A27 Beddingham and the A259 Newhaven due to water running into the road from the surrounding area - this is causing unsafe road conditions.

National Highways contractors are on scene however ground water is running onto the road from the surrounding area causing issues with the road surface due to the freezing temperatures.

Traffic is currently being diverted via local roads.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.

Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.