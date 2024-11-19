A26 crash near Lewes: reports say incident involved car and motorbike
There have been reports of a crash this evening (Tuesday, November 19) near Lewes.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of delays due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A26 Eastbound at A27 (Southerham Roundabout).”
The incident was first reported at 5.42pm and the live map is showing serious congestion around Lewes on the A27. Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
