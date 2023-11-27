A26 crash: road blocked and queueing traffic near Newhaven in East Sussex
Part of the A26 near Newhaven is blocked this morning (Monday, November 27) after reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A26 New Road both ways from Avis Way to B2109."
The incident was first reported at 6.16am. This story will be updated if more information comes in.
Update: all lanes have been re-opened.