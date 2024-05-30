Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been a report of a crash on the A264 near Crawley this evening (Thursday, May 30)

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic due to the collision.

They said: “A car and a lorry (were) involved on A264 both ways at Tollgate Hill. On the roundabout.”