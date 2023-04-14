A photographer has sent in pictures of a cement truck on its side after reports of a crash in Heathfield this afternoon (Friday, April 14).

AA Traffic News reported at 1.31pm that the A265 was partially blocked with queueing traffic due to crash.

The AA said the road was affected both ways around Swife Lane but said sensors show that traffic can pass in both directions.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tweeted at 2.10pm: “At 13:48 we were called to reports of a large vehicle off road.”

They said: “We currently have Heathfield, Burwash and Battle in attendance. One casualty has been rescued and is in care of the ambulance. Please avoid the area.”

ESFRS has been approached for more information.

1 . A265 There have been reports of a crash in Heathfield this afternoon (Friday, April 14) Photo: Dan Jessup

