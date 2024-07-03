A267 crash: reports of blocked road after multi-vehicle collision in East Sussex
There have been reports of a multi-vehicle crash in East Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, July 3).
AA Traffic News said part of the A267 is closed after the incident ‘both ways from A265 to Pook Reed Lane’.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Three vehicles involved. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 12.27pm and the live map is still showing congestion on the road near Cross In Hand.
