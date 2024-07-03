Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been reports of a multi-vehicle crash in East Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, July 3).

AA Traffic News said part of the A267 is closed after the incident ‘both ways from A265 to Pook Reed Lane’.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Three vehicles involved. Traffic is coping well.”

