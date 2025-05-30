A267 in East Sussex partially blocked after reports of crash involving lorry and car

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 17:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The A267 is partially blocked in East Sussex this afternoon (Friday, May 30).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there has been a collision near Hellingly.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to crash, a lorry and a car involved on A267 both ways from A22 Hailsham Bypass (Boship Roundabout) to B2104 North Street. Sensors suggest one lane has reopened past the scene following an earlier full closure.”

The incident was first reported at 3.27pm.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice