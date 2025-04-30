A267 partially blocked due to crash near East Sussex village
There have been reports that the A267 in East Sussex is partially blocked this afternoon (Wednesday, April 30).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A267 both ways between Furnace Lane (Sharps Corner) and B2203 High Street. Sensors show traffic is now able to pass with care.”
The incident was first reported at 2.18pm.
