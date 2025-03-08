A27 and A29 delays in West Sussex explained

Delays have been reported on the A27 and A29 in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to AA Traffic News, a car has been involved in a collision on A29 Shripney Road at A259 Rowan Way in Bognor.

The AA has reported queueing traffic, as a result of the incident, which was first reported at 3.50pm on Saturday (March 8)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, vehicle has reportedly broken down on A27 Arundel Road westbound – from A29 to A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout).

The AA stated that the road in the Fontwell area is partially blocked, with queueing traffic in the area.

The incident was first reported at 2.30pm and was still ongoing, as of 4.10pm.