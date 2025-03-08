A27 and A29 delays in West Sussex explained
Delays have been reported on the A27 and A29 in West Sussex.
According to AA Traffic News, a car has been involved in a collision on A29 Shripney Road at A259 Rowan Way in Bognor.
The AA has reported queueing traffic, as a result of the incident, which was first reported at 3.50pm on Saturday (March 8)
Meanwhile, vehicle has reportedly broken down on A27 Arundel Road westbound – from A29 to A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout).
The AA stated that the road in the Fontwell area is partially blocked, with queueing traffic in the area.
The incident was first reported at 2.30pm and was still ongoing, as of 4.10pm.
