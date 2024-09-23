Congestion has been reported around Durrington.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Arundel Road Westbound from Durrington Hill to A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).”

The incident was first reported at 4.29pm and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing heavy traffic.

It was reported at about 6pm that there is now detour in operation and there have been reports that the air ambulance is at the scene. AA Traffic News has added: “Accident on the westbound side, eastbound now closed to assist. Detour in operation.”

At about 6pm, a National Highways South-East spokesperson said on Twitter: “A27 closed both ways between A24 Findon and A280 Clapham near Worthing.” They said it is closed due to a collision involving a motorcycle.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently attending to a road traffic collision on the A27, near Hammerpot. Please avoid the area where possible to allow our crews to work safely.”

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

