A27 between Shoreham and Lancing to be closed for THREE weekends in a row – and it starts this weekend!

The busy main trunk road is already down to one lane westbound between the Old Shoreham Road (Shoreham Airport) junction and Hoe Court (near to the Lancing Manor roundabout) from 8pm until 6am each night until Monday, March 27.
And now the A27 will be closed completely on the westbound side between the same junctions from 8pm on Friday (March 10) until 6am on Monday (March 13); 8pm on Friday, March 17, until 6am on Monday, March 20; and again from 8pm on Friday, March 24, until 6am on Monday, March 27.
A fully signed diversion will be in place in westbound from the Shoreham Bypass A283 Steyning Road to A24 from Offington Corner via Washington roundabout, as shown in the image with this story.
National Highways said the new roundabout on the A27 east of Lancing will give access to the New Monks Farm development and provide better links to Shoreham Airport.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “Pedestrians and cyclists may be diverted through the westbound layby. When we have lane closures, there will be a 40mph speed limit for motorists to keep our team and the travelling public safe. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
“The filter lane for traffic joining the A27 westbound at the Old Shoreham Road/Brighton City Airport junction will be closed until Thursday 9 March 2023. Drivers will still be able to join the A27 via a T-junction with pedestrians and cyclists being diverted through the westbound layby.
“The eastbound A27 filter lane from Coombes Road to the River Adur bridge will also be coned off until May so we can do some piling ahead of the main construction.
“We’ve opened the new footway and cycleway on Old Shoreham Road and can now close the existing one from Old Shoreham Road to the westbound layby entrance. Pedestrians and cyclists will be diverted via the footpath between the westbound layby entrance and exit.
“There will also be a temporary closure of the footway and cycleway from the westbound layby exit to Mash Barn Lane (including the Bus Stop), but our team will guide any members of public safely through the works.”