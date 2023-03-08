A27 between Shoreham and Lancing to be closed for THREE weekends in a row – and it starts this weekend!

As part of ongoing works to build a roundabout to give access to a new housing development, the A27 needs to be closed for three consecutive weekends.

The busy main trunk road is already down to one lane westbound between the Old Shoreham Road (Shoreham Airport) junction and Hoe Court (near to the Lancing Manor roundabout) from 8pm until 6am each night until Monday, March 27.

And now the A27 will be closed completely on the westbound side between the same junctions from 8pm on Friday (March 10) until 6am on Monday (March 13); 8pm on Friday, March 17, until 6am on Monday, March 20; and again from 8pm on Friday, March 24, until 6am on Monday, March 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fully signed diversion will be in place in westbound from the Shoreham Bypass A283 Steyning Road to A24 from Offington Corner via Washington roundabout, as shown in the image with this story.

This is the diversion drivers will be signposted to take when the A27 is closed for three weekends between Shoreham and Lancing

National Highways said the new roundabout on the A27 east of Lancing will give access to the New Monks Farm development and provide better links to Shoreham Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Pedestrians and cyclists may be diverted through the westbound layby. When we have lane closures, there will be a 40mph speed limit for motorists to keep our team and the travelling public safe. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

“The filter lane for traffic joining the A27 westbound at the Old Shoreham Road/Brighton City Airport junction will be closed until Thursday 9 March 2023. Drivers will still be able to join the A27 via a T-junction with pedestrians and cyclists being diverted through the westbound layby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The eastbound A27 filter lane from Coombes Road to the River Adur bridge will also be coned off until May so we can do some piling ahead of the main construction.

“We’ve opened the new footway and cycleway on Old Shoreham Road and can now close the existing one from Old Shoreham Road to the westbound layby entrance. Pedestrians and cyclists will be diverted via the footpath between the westbound layby entrance and exit.