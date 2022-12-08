A27 blocked after reports of multi-vehicle crash near Brighton and Hove

Part of the A27 was blocked this evening (Thursday, December 8) following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

AA Traffic News said there was queueing traffic due to a ‘multi-vehicle crash on A27 Westbound from A23 London Road to A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off)’.

The AA added that there was congestion to Stanmer Park and said there was queuing on the A270 Lewes Road southbound as drivers tried to find alternative routes.

The AA Traffic News map is now showing that the road is clear once again.

Sussex Police confirmed to this newspaper that a collision had been reported between two cars on the A27 westbound before the Devil’s Dyke turn-off. Sussex Police said the incident happened at about 3.20pm and said that a temporary road closure was put in place until about 5.10pm.