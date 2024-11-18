Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been reports of a car fire on the A27 in East Sussex this evening (Monday, November 18).

AA Trafffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of long delays due to car fire on A27 Falmer Hill Eastbound at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).”

The incident was first reported at 5.50pm and the live map is still showing that traffic is moving slowly on the route from Brighton to Lewes.