A27 car fire: reports of long delays after incident on route between Brighton and Lewes

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 18:19 GMT
There have been reports of a car fire on the A27 in East Sussex this evening (Monday, November 18).

AA Trafffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of long delays due to car fire on A27 Falmer Hill Eastbound at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).”

The incident was first reported at 5.50pm and the live map is still showing that traffic is moving slowly on the route from Brighton to Lewes.

