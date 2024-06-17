A27 chaos: Another collision reported as traffic build up following serious incident in West Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A27 was closed westbound – between the A283 at Shoreham and the A2025 at Lancing – after a car collided with the central reservation barrier on Sunday morning (June 16).
The emergency services were also called to a collision involving two cars and a motorbike on A27 eastbound, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.
A woman was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’, Sussex Police confirmed.
Fire crews and paramedics joined police officers at the scene, with the road remaining closed since the initial incident.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has since issued a statement.
A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that SECAmb was called at approximately 12.45pm yesterday to reports of a collision involving three vehicles, including a motorbike, on the A27 westbound near Shoreham.
"Ambulance crews attended the scene and the motorcyclist was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with injuries including a leg injury.”
And on Monday (June 17), at least two vehicles have reportedly collided in the queue of traffic, caused by the ongoing road closure.
Sussex Traffic Watch wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “A27 westbound within the queuing [traffic] towards the A283 Shoreham Flyover – road traffic collision reported.”
AA Traffic News said the exit ramp on the A27 remains closed for ‘emergency bridge repairs’.
A traffic notice read: “Down to one lane towards Worthing, after a full closure for much of Sunday.”
Police said no injuries were reported after the ‘single vehicle collision’ involving a car and barrier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.