In her letter to National Highways chief executive Nick Harris she said ‘recent levels of engagement on this issue have been disappointing’ as she repeated her call for a meeting to include the county and district councils leading to a full and transparent consultation.

The route for an upgraded A27 around Chichester has proved highly contentious in the past with southern communities saying only a new northern route made sense while northern villages have countered by warning of the devastating impact such a scheme would have on the environment and the national park.

In March 2017 the original scheme was sensationally scrapped by the then Transport Secretary Chris Grayling who blamed his decision on ‘the withdrawal of support by local councils for the shortlisted options and significant local campaigns’.

The MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan, pictured right. This photograph taken on July 2 shows political leaders welcoming the transformation of RSPCA animal rescue centre Mount Noddy near Chichester - l-r Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council and a trustee of the RSPCA Sussex West Branch, Eileen Lintill the leader of Chichester District Council, and Mrs Keegan at the new hydrotherapy pool on the official opening day.

Since then, anger has been growing at mounting traffic congestion around the city with increasing demands on political leaders to take urgent action.

Writing to Mr Harris, Mrs Keegan said: “As you are aware, congestion on the A27 continues to have massive implications for people, businesses and the environment in Chichester and beyond.

“I am very pleased that the A27 Chichester Bypass Scheme has been included in the Road Investment Strategy 3 (RIS 3) pipeline for potential future development.

“I am writing to reiterate the importance that any A27 scheme should be progressed in an open and transparent way.

“As part of that process, I believe that must include an all-options consultation – something I’ve been calling for, for many years.

“It is imperative that the local community and businesses are given a detailed explanation of all the options considered for development, including National Highways assessments of those options.

“My office have been in touch several times to request a meeting with myself and the local county and district council and I would be grateful if we could organise this as soon as possible.