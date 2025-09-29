A27 Chichester bypass traffic clears after stalled vehicle causes delays
Traffic is moving freely again on the A27 Chichester by-pass after an earlier incident caused disruption this morning.
According to AA Roadwatch, a stalled vehicle had partially blocked the eastbound carriageway between the A259 Havant Road (Emsworth junction) and the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).
The breakdown led to slow traffic in the area, but the obstruction has now been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.
Drivers are advised to continue checking live travel updates before setting off in case of further delays.