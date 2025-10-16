A27 Chichester Lay-by closure planned for safety works

By Henry Bryant
Published 16th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
National Highways has announced temporary traffic restrictions on a section of the A27 in West Sussex while safety works take place.

The eastbound lay-by between Ratham Lane overbridge and Clay Lane overbridge will be closed around the clock for approximately three weeks from November 8, 2025.

The closure is to allow geotechnical inspections and associated works to be carried out safely.

The order will come into force on November 6 and will remain in place for up to eighteen months, though the works are expected to finish much sooner.

The A27 eastbound lay-by between Ratham Lane and Clay Lane will close for three weeks from November 8 for safety works.

Traffic signs will indicate when the closure is active.

National Highways said the measure is necessary to ensure the safety of road users and contractors.

Anyone with questions can contact the Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000 or by emailing [email protected].

