A27 Chichester Lay-by closure planned for safety works
The eastbound lay-by between Ratham Lane overbridge and Clay Lane overbridge will be closed around the clock for approximately three weeks from November 8, 2025.
The closure is to allow geotechnical inspections and associated works to be carried out safely.
The order will come into force on November 6 and will remain in place for up to eighteen months, though the works are expected to finish much sooner.
Traffic signs will indicate when the closure is active.
National Highways said the measure is necessary to ensure the safety of road users and contractors.
Anyone with questions can contact the Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000 or by emailing [email protected].