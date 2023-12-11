A27 closed after Lewes crash: road shut after report of collision involving car and motorbike
There have been reports of a crash involving a car and motorbike near Lewes this evening (Monday, December 11).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said a section of the A27 is closed.
It said: “Slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A27 Eastbound from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).”
AA Traffic News said the road was closed at around 5.10pm and the incident was first reported at 4.48pm.