A27 closed after Lewes crash: road shut after report of collision involving car and motorbike

There have been reports of a crash involving a car and motorbike near Lewes this evening (Monday, December 11).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:38 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said a section of the A27 is closed.

It said: “Slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A27 Eastbound from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).”

AA Traffic News said the road was closed at around 5.10pm and the incident was first reported at 4.48pm.

