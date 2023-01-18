The A27 has been closed between Lancing and Shoreham, leading to delays and heavy traffic across the area.

The eastbound carriageway was shut between the Manor Roundabout/Grinstead Lane and the Adur flyover last night following a collision, National Highways said.

National Highways said: “The A27 in West Sussex is closed eastbound between the A2025 at Lancing and the A283 at Shoreham following a collision involving a car which left the carriageway. National Highways contractors are working at scene.

“The initial incident has been cleared but the road remains closed due to ground water running onto the road from the surrounding area. This is causing issues with the road surface due to the freezing temperatures.”

Part of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police has tweeted to say the closure is now due to a burst pipe. The force tweeted: “The A27 is currently closed eastbound between the Lancing Manor roundabout and the Shoreham Flyover due to a burst water pipe. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route if possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Many roads in the surrounding areas are gridlocked, with long delays in Worthing and Shoreham. Traffic is very slow on the A27 east and westbound, on the A259 in Lancing and on roads linking the A259 in Sompting/Lancing with the A27.

There are also delays on the A283 from Steyning to Shoreham following a collision between the old cement works and Adur flyover this morning.

People travelling by bus are among those facing long delays. Stagecoach South tweeted that Pulse, number 9 and Coastliner 700 services were experiencing delays of up to two hours because of the closure.

Diverted traffic is advised by National Highways to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol: exit the A27 eastbound at Offington Corner (A24); join the A24 northbound and continue until the junction with the A283 at Washington; join the A283 eastbound and continue southbound to then rejoin the A27 eastbound at Shoreham.

