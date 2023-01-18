A27 closed between Lancing and Shoreham: reports road still shut despite earlier National Highways statement

The A27 remains closed between Lancing and Shoreham despite an earlier statement from National Highways saying it had reopened, according to reports.

The eastbound carriageway was shut between the Manor Roundabout/Grinstead Lane and the Adur flyover last night following a collision, National Highways said. Its reopening was delayed by a water leak in the freezing weather conditions.

Earlier, National Highways said the road had reopened shortly after 3.30pm today (Wednesday). They added one lane remained closed with contractors on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an increasing number of reports on social media and from users of the Waze driving directions app said the eastbound carriageway remained fully closed.

Part of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

And National Highways’ travel alert website has recently been updated to once again feature the stretch of the A27 in Adur and with details of a diversion route. The government-owned company, which is responsible for motorways and major A-roads, has been asked to clarify the situation.

The incident unfolded last night, when a car left the carriageway leading to the closure of the A27 between Lancing’s Manor Roundabout and the Adur flyover at Shoreham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the initial incident was cleared, water on the carriageway in freezing conditions meant the road could not be reopened. Sussex Police said earlier: “The A27 is currently closed eastbound between the Lancing Manor roundabout and the Shoreham Flyover due to a burst water pipe. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route if possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Many roads in the surrounding areas were gridlocked, with long delays in Worthing and Shoreham. Traffic was very slow on the A27 east and westbound, on the A259 in Lancing and on roads linking the A259 in Sompting/Lancing with the A27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stretch of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

There are also delays on the A283 from Steyning to Shoreham following a collision between the old cement works and Adur flyover this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad