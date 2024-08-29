A27 closed following 'serious' collision involving car and motorbike
The road is closed both ways between the A22 Golden Jubilee Roundabout and the A259 Pevensey Roundabout.
According to the AA, severe delays of 20 minutes and increasing are being reported on the A259 Wallsend Road westbound between the A259 and B2191 High Street.
Congestion to almost back to Bexhill on the westbound carriageway has also been reported by the AA.
National Highways – South East have confirmed that the road is expected to be closed throughout the morning following the ‘serious’ collision.
In a statement, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are responding to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorbike and a car on A27, near Pevensey, which was reported at around 6.20am this morning (29 August).
“Officers are at the scene, and the road remains closed in both directions. It is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon while the investigation is carried out.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage on the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Mere.”
