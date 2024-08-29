Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A27 has been closed this morning (August 29) following a collision involving a motorbike and a car.

The AA has reported that the A27 Pevensey Bypass is closed following the incident.

The road is closed both ways between the A22 Golden Jubilee Roundabout and the A259 Pevensey Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the AA, severe delays of 20 minutes and increasing are being reported on the A259 Wallsend Road westbound between the A259 and B2191 High Street.

The A27 has been closed this morning (August 29) following a collision involving a motorbike and a car. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Congestion to almost back to Bexhill on the westbound carriageway has also been reported by the AA.

National Highways – South East have confirmed that the road is expected to be closed throughout the morning following the ‘serious’ collision.

In a statement, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are responding to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorbike and a car on A27, near Pevensey, which was reported at around 6.20am this morning (29 August).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are at the scene, and the road remains closed in both directions. It is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon while the investigation is carried out.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage on the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Mere.”