The AA said the collision, which happened on the stretch of road between The Thoroughbred Inn and Thornwell Road, was first reported at 9.43am today (Monday, June 27).

An AA spokesperson said, “Road closed and delays due to serious crash.

“Three cars involved on A27 both ways between A2270 Eastbourne Road (The Thoroughbred Inn) and Thornwell Road.

Emergency services by the collision on the A27 near Polegate

"Congestion to the Cop Hall Roundabout and back along Eastbourne Road.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

