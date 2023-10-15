A27 closed near Lewes: detour in place as weekend roadworks continue today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The AA Traffic News map, which can be found at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news, shows that the road is closed off from the roundabout into Lewes to the Southerham Roundabout. Heavy traffic is shown going through Lewes itself.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and delays expected due to weekend roadworks until the early hours of Monday morning on A27 Eastbound from A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) to A26 (Southerham Roundabout). Detour in operation - Via the A277 Brighton Road through Lewes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad