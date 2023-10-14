BREAKING
A27 closed near Lewes: warning about weekend roadworks causing delays

The A27 is closed near Lewes this weekend (October 14-15), AA Traffic News has warned.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Oct 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 09:26 BST
The AA Traffic News map, which can be found at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news, shows that the road is closed off from the roundabout into Lewes to the Southerham Roundabout. Heavy traffic is shown going through Lewes itself.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and delays expected due to weekend roadworks until the early hours of Monday morning on A27 Eastbound from A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) to A26 (Southerham Roundabout). Detour in operation - Via the A277 Brighton Road through Lewes.”

