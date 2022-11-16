Police have closed the A27 westbound near Worthing at the junction of the A280 at Clapham after a collision.

Road closure at A27 west of Worthing at the junction of the A280 at Clapham due to flooding (Photo: Eddie Mitchell)

Pictures of the scene show major flooding on the road, and police have sealed off the westbound carriageway to traffic this evening (November 16).

PC Tom Van Der Wee took to Twitter at 6.13pm and said: “Delays between #Worthing and #Arundel.

“We’ve got the westbound carriageway of the #A27 closed at the junction of the #A280 due to a large flood and collision. Motorists are able leave the A27 and immediately rejoin however traffic is heavy in the area.”

National Highways added: “The #A27 is closed westbound within the #A280 junction near #Worthing due to a collision.

“Traffic is currently being diverted via the exit and entry slip road.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.”

As of 9pm, the road remained closed.

