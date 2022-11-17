Motorists were faced with traffic chaos and gridlock this morning as last night’s flooding left the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester closed.

The heavy rain last night led to severe flooding and the closure of the stretch between the Fishbourne roundabout and the Emsworth junctions in both directions. In a tweet, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said around 20 cars were stuck on the A27 just before 10pm.

This morning (November 17) National Highways reported that while the westbound carriageway has reopened the eastbound carriageway remains closed whilst National Highways service providers continue to work at scene.

20 cars were stranded on the flooded section of the A27 near Chichester

It has led to heavy traffic on the A259 through Emsworth and Fishbourne and the B2178 through West Ashling as commuters struggled to get into work.

There was also heavy traffic on the A259 from Bognor Regis leading to more misery on the roads.