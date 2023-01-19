A major road in West Sussex is still closed due to a collision involving a car which left the carriageway.

The A27 in West Sussex is closed eastbound between the A2025 at Lancing and the A283 at Shoreham following a collision involving a car which left the carriageway on Tuesday night (January 17). National Highways contractors are working at the scene.

The road was initially closed because a car left the road, then partially reopened and then almost immediately closed again because of a burst pipe pouring water onto the carriageway, which then froze.

A27 closure between Lancing and Shoreham: Major West Sussex road remains shut (photo from Google Maps)

According to National Highways, the road remains closed due to ground water running onto the road from the surrounding area. This is causing issues with the road surface due to the freezing temperatures.

Drivers should expect long delays.

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol:

Exit the A27 eastbound at Offington Corner (A24) > Join the A24 northbound and continue until the junction with the A283 at Washington > Join the A283 eastbound and continue southbound to then re-join the A27 eastbound at Shoreham

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.

