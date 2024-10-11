A27 closure in place and 'severe delays' reported in West Sussex; pedestrian involved in East Sussex collision
A Sussex Traffic Watch social media traffic bulletin read: “A27 westbound between the Fishbourne roundabout and Emsworth Hampshire Road reported as closed.”
AA Traffic News added: “Road blocked and long delays due to crash.
"Two vehicles involved on A27 Westbound at A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction). Congestion to Woodmancote. Detour in operation – via the exit and entry slips.”
The AA has reported ‘severe delays’, which are said to be increasing on A27 westbound towards B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout). Vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of five mph.
In Emsworth – not far from the A27 incident – two vehicles have reportedly collided on A259 Havant Road. The AA has reported the road is partially blocked both ways at Clovelly Road.
Other roads to avoid this evening
In Hove, a pedestrian has reported collided with a car on B2120 Cromwell Road Southbound at B2185 The Drive. The AA added there are reports of heavy traffic.
In Uckfield’s High Street, there has been a collision. The AA reported: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on High Street both ways near Olives Yard. Detour in operation – onn bus routes 31 and 31a.”
In Fontwell, one lane of the A27 is closed and delays due to emergency resurfacing repairs.
An AA traffic notice read: “One lane closed and delays due to emergency resurfacing repairs on A27 Eastbound from the A29 (Fontwell Services Roundabout) to the Slindon turn-off at the next roundabout.”
In West Tarring, Worthing, two cars have reportedly collided on A2031 Rectory Road. The road is partially blocked, with delays building both ways at St Lawrence Surgery.
On the A27 Shoreham Bypass, the AA reported delays due to an ‘earlier stalled vehicle’ westbound around A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).
In Littlehaven, the AA reported: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to obstruction on the road on A24 Northbound around B2237 Warnham Road (Robin Hood Roundabout).”
