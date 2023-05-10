A27 closures resume this weekend as construction of roundabout continues

National Highways’ programme of closures on the A27 continues this weekend as part of work to build a roundabout at Lancing.

It will be closed eastbound for two consecutive weekends between Hoe Court and the Old Shoreham Road/Shoreham Airport junction. It will close from 9pm on Friday, May 12, to 6am on Monday, May 15, and again from

9pm on Friday, May 19, to 6am on Monday, May 22.

The new roundabout on the A27 between Shoreham and Lancing is taking shape – but more closures are coming

Drivers will be diverted via A24 from Offington towards Washington and use the A283 Steyning Road.

It is part of the work to install a new roundabout between the Adur flyover and Lancing Manor, to allow access to the new New Monk’s Farm development.

The site will have 600 new homes, and was supposed to have an IKEA superstore, but the firm pulled out of building it in 2021.

