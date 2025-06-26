A27 closures to cause overnight disruption across Sussex tonight
From 8:00 pm this evening until 6:00 am on Friday, June 27, several key routes will be shut to allow for scheduled roadworks.
Among the closures is the A23 southbound entry slip road at Pease Pottage, and the A27 westbound exit slip road at the Patcham Interchange.
The A27 westbound will also be closed between the A280 Long Furlong junction at Clapham (West Worthing) and the Crossbush traffic lights in Arundel.
Jevington Road will be closed in both directions between Polegate and Friston Pond. There will be no through route due to ongoing works between Jevington and Wannock.
Drivers are advised to check for signed diversions, plan alternative routes where possible, and allow extra time for overnight travel.
