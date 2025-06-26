A27 closures to cause overnight disruption across Sussex tonight

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption tonight, Thursday, June 26, as a series of overnight road closures come into effect across Sussex.

From 8:00 pm this evening until 6:00 am on Friday, June 27, several key routes will be shut to allow for scheduled roadworks.

Among the closures is the A23 southbound entry slip road at Pease Pottage, and the A27 westbound exit slip road at the Patcham Interchange.

The A27 westbound will also be closed between the A280 Long Furlong junction at Clapham (West Worthing) and the Crossbush traffic lights in Arundel.

Overnight roadworks to close key routes across Sussex, including parts of the A27.

Jevington Road will be closed in both directions between Polegate and Friston Pond. There will be no through route due to ongoing works between Jevington and Wannock.

Drivers are advised to check for signed diversions, plan alternative routes where possible, and allow extra time for overnight travel.