Officers said they received a report of a collision at around 10.30am on Monday, June 27.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The collision involved multiple vehicles and resulted in a road closure in both directions. It has since re-opened.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A woman, driving one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Emergency services by the collision on the A27 near Polegate