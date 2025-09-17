Motorists are facing delays on the A27 Polegate Bypass following a collision this afternoon (Wednesday, September 17).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eastbound lane is closed between the A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and the A22 Golden Jubilee Way (Golden Jubilee Roundabout), according to AA Traffic News.

There are delays of about seven minutes eastbound between the Cop Hall and Golden Jubilee roundabouts.

Nearby, there are also delays of about five minutes on Lewes Road, and delays of eight minutes near Golden Cross.

Sussex Police have been contacted for a comment.