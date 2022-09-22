A27 collision in Worthing: Minor injuries reported after multi-vehicle incident
Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on the A27 in Worthing on Thursday afternoon (Thursday, September 22).
Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision involving one van and two cars on Warren Road at about 2.30pm.
One lane was temporarily blocked westbound, police said.
The road was clear by about 4.15pm, with minor injuries reported.
The incident affected traffic both ways between A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) and Links Road.
