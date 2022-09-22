Edit Account-Sign Out
A27 collision in Worthing: Minor injuries reported after multi-vehicle incident

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on the A27 in Worthing on Thursday afternoon (Thursday, September 22).

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 5:33 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:59 am

Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision involving one van and two cars on Warren Road at about 2.30pm.

One lane was temporarily blocked westbound, police said.

The road was clear by about 4.15pm, with minor injuries reported.

The incident affected traffic both ways between A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) and Links Road.

Click here to read our full evening traffic report, for Sussex.

