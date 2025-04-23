Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision on the A27 in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was called – by Sussex Police – to a road traffic collision on Devil Dyke’s Road, Hove, shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday (April 23).

“Ambulance crews attended, assessed, and treated two patients on scene before taking them to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further medical treatment,” a SECAmb spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A27 was temporarily shut, just before Devils Dyke eastbound, whilst the incident was ongoing.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was called – by Sussex Police – to a road traffic collision on Devil Dyke’s Road, Hove, shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday (April 23). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Sussex Traffic Watch reported: "A27 eastbound closed between the Dyke Road junction and the A23 at Patcham – road traffic collision reported, emergency services on scene."

AA Traffic News added: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 eastbound from A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) to A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).

“Delays of three minutes on A27 eastbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) and A23 London Road. Average speed 15 mph.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was later said to be partially blocked with ‘traffic coping well’ in the area, according to the AA.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was called – by Sussex Police – to a road traffic collision on Devil Dyke’s Road, Hove, shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday (April 23). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Sussex Traffic Watch reported at 11.30am that the collision had been cleared and there were ‘no current delays’.

This incident added to existing traffic delays in the area.

A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways is responsible for the works, which are expected to finish on June 6.

An AA report on Wednesday morning read: “Queueing traffic on A27 both ways at A23 London Road. In the construction area.

"Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 westbound between A270 Lewes Road (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road. Average speed 15 mph.

"Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 eastbound between A23 London Road and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). Average speed 15 mph.”