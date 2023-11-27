A27 crash in West Sussex: delays increasing on road near Arundel
There are delays on the A27 near Arundel this morning (Monday, November 27) after AA reports of a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A27 The Causeway near the Causeway Roundabout.
The incident was first reported at 8.14am and the AA said delays of five minutes are increasing on the westbound road.