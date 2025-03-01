A27 crash: lane closed in East Sussex and heavy traffic after incident near stadium

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 16:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

There have been reports of a crash on the A27 in East Sussex today (Saturday, March 1).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said one lane is closed at Falmer near the American Express Stadium.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to crash on A27 Lewes Road Eastbound between Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) and A270 (Stanmer Park).”

The accident was first reported at 12.14pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One lane is closed at Falmer near the American Express Stadium on the A27. Photo: Google Street ViewOne lane is closed at Falmer near the American Express Stadium on the A27. Photo: Google Street View
One lane is closed at Falmer near the American Express Stadium on the A27. Photo: Google Street View

A second crash near the A27 was also reported. AA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic due to an incident on Dyke Road Avenue westbound between Woodland Drive and the A27 (Hove turn off). This incident was first reported at 12.49pm.

UPDATE: As of 4.30pm, the AA Traffic News live map is showing that both of these incidents have cleared.

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice