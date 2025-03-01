There have been reports of a crash on the A27 in East Sussex today (Saturday, March 1).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said one lane is closed at Falmer near the American Express Stadium.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to crash on A27 Lewes Road Eastbound between Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) and A270 (Stanmer Park).”

The accident was first reported at 12.14pm.

One lane is closed at Falmer near the American Express Stadium on the A27. Photo: Google Street View

A second crash near the A27 was also reported. AA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic due to an incident on Dyke Road Avenue westbound between Woodland Drive and the A27 (Hove turn off). This incident was first reported at 12.49pm.

UPDATE: As of 4.30pm, the AA Traffic News live map is showing that both of these incidents have cleared.