Drivers in Sussex are being warned about a crash on the A27 this morning (Sunday, June 16).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash on A27 near A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).”

AA Traffic News said traffic is coping well but sensors have not indicated yet which direction is affected.