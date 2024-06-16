A27 crash near Portslade and West Hove turnoff: warning for drivers
Drivers in Sussex are being warned about a crash on the A27 this morning (Sunday, June 16).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash on A27 near A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).”
AA Traffic News said traffic is coping well but sensors have not indicated yet which direction is affected.
The collision was first reported at 8.08am.
