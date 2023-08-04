For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news .

AA Traffic News reported at 3.42pm yesterday that one lane was closed due to a collision involving two cars on the A27 Westbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout). The AA said there was congestion to Beddingham and said the A26 was also backed up to South Malling.