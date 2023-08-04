BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

A27 crash: no injuries or arrests after collision that caused severe delays near Lewes

There were AA traffic reports of severe delays on the A27 near Lewes yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 3), following a crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

AA Traffic News reported at 3.42pm yesterday that one lane was closed due to a collision involving two cars on the A27 Westbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout). The AA said there was congestion to Beddingham and said the A26 was also backed up to South Malling.

Sussex Police confirmed on Friday, August 4, that the incident was a two-vehicle collision with no injuries and no arrests. The road is clear now.

Related topics:A27Sussex Police